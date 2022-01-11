Tanzania’s Hero rat Magawa dies aged 8

Magawa, a rat that originates from Tanzania and trained to detect chemicals found in landmines, has retired after five years of service in Cambodia. During his career he detected 71 landmines. PHOTO | AFP

By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • Magawa was born in Morogoro, Tanzania in 2014 and was trained at Sokoine University of Agriculture.

Magawa the Tanzanian rat, who was awarded a gold medal for his heroism in 2020 and retired from his job of detecting landmines in 2021, has died.

