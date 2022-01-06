Tanzania's Parliament Speaker Job Ndugai resigns

Tanzania's National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai

By  The Citizen

Tanzania's National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai resigned on Thursday, just three days after apologising to President Samia Suluhu over his remarks on the country’s borrowing.
In a statement to media houses, Ndugai said he had written to his party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM),  over his "personal decision" to resign as Parliament speaker.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.