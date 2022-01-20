Tanzania's ruling party nominates Tulia Ackson for speaker of Parliament

The top organ of Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, has proposed Dr Tulia Ackson to be the next Speaker of Parliament following the resignation of Job Ndugai two weeks ago.

The CCM Central Committee said Dr Ackson, currently the deputy speaker, will now be tabled in parliament for a vote to replace Ndugai who quit after a public altercation with President Samia Suluhu Hassan on January 6.

CCM’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary Shaka Hamdu Shaka told a press conference in Dodoma, Tanzania’s administrative capital, that Central Committee had approved Dr Ackson's name out of 70 CCM cadres who had applied for the job.

“From Friday January 21 to 30 CCM MPs will vote for a candidate to be elected as next Speaker of the National Assembly,” he said.

As is tradition, CCM, Tanzania’s absolute majority party, had to nominate a name before it is tabled on the Floor of the House for approval. The next step will somewhat be a formality, especially since the party itself controls nearly everything in the House.

The election of the Speaker will be the first order of business when Parliament resumes its next session in Dodoma in February. She will replace a Speaker who had been mostly supportive of the executive before he suddenly began criticizing the government for binge borrowing. That seemed to have been the line he would never have crossed and even a follow-up public apology never soothed the party’s top organs.

Dr Ackson, once approved, will face a litmus test on loyalty to the party, as well as the government formed by the party, which will mean its programmes including financial decisions.

Shortly after Ndugai resigned, President Suluhu also made minor changes to the cabinet, dropping some names in what was seen as a further clearance of those perceived to be hurdles to her administration.

Dr Tulia Ackson faced tough competition for the party's nomination from former Pan-African Parliament vice-president Stephen Masele, former at-torney general Andrew Chenge, and former CCM Women's Wing chair-person Sophia Simba, in the February 1 poll.

Others who picked forms at the ruling party’s Dodoma and Lumumba of-fices for the past five days included Esther Makazi, Mohamed Mmanga, Ndurumah Majembe, Godwin Maimu and Johnson Japheth.