Tanzania's ruling party nominates Tulia Ackson for speaker of Parliament

The top organ of Tanzania’s ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi, has proposed Dr Tulia Ackson to be the next Speaker of Parliament following the resignation of Job Ndugai two weeks ago. 
The CCM Central Committee said Dr Ackson, currently the deputy speaker, will now be tabled in parliament for a vote to replace Ndugai who quit after a public altercation with President Samia Suluhu Hassan on January 6. 

