Tanzania suspends fuel levy to cushion citizens from costly pump prices

An attendant fuels a car at a petrol station in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania . FILE PHOTO | NMG

By  BOB KARASHANI

  • Rising prices for petroleum products have been cited by the Bank of Tanzania as one of the main reasons, along with food prices, for a corresponding rise in the country's inflation rate.

Tanzania has suspended the fuel levy for the next three months to cushion consumers from cost increases as it anticipates a spike in global oil prices following the Russia-Ukraine war.

