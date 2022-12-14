Tanzanian journalist dies while descending Mount Kilimanjaro
A Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) journalist, Joachim Kapembe, died on Tuesday while descending Mount Kilimanjaro.
TBC on Wednesday issued a statement concerning the photojournalist's death, saying he was one of the reporters who had climbed the mountain on December 9 to cover news of internet installation on top of Africa's highest peak.
The trip was led by Tanzania’s Minister for Information, Communications, and Information Technology, Nape Nnauye.
Kapembe was born on February 26, 1977, in Muheza, Tanga. He joined TBC in 2011 as photographer.
He is survived by his wife and two children.