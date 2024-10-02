Tanzanian-made aircraft begin operations

The first three aircraft manufactured in Tanzania, known as the Skyleader 600, have officially begun operations both domestically and beyond.

This significant milestone was announced by the Director of Airplanes Africa Limited (AAL), Mr David Grolig, following the arrival of the first Skyleader 600 aircraft at Julius Nyerere International Airport.

AAL, a Morogoro-based company, received certification from authorities to commence operations after successfully meeting international aviation standards. Mr Grolig sppke highly of the quality and modern design of the Skyleader 600, noting that the aircraft are now available for sale.

“We have produced three Skyleader 600 airplanes in Tanzania, and they are ready for the market. These planes are an ideal mode of transport for Tanzania and Africa at large, and we welcome customers interested in purchasing them and becoming proud owners,” said Mr Grolig.

He highlighted that the decision to establish an ultralight aircraft manufacturing facility in Tanzania was influenced by the country's conducive investment climate and the willingness of Tanzanians to embrace new technologies and skills.

The Skyleader 600 is designed to carry two passengers, including the pilot, and is particularly suited for business travelers undertaking long journeys. “We conducted in-depth research on the needs of frequent business travelers who require efficient long-distance transport. This aircraft will enable them to attend meetings in different regions and return to the city promptly for other engagements,” Grolig explained.

AAL is the first company in Tanzania to manufacture such aircraft, which are suited for both commercial and personal use. The company collaborates with a mixed team of Tanzanian and Czech professionals, offering employment opportunities to local youth, some of whom have even been selected for internships in the Czech Republic.

According to Mr. Grolig, owning an ultralight aircraft is comparable to owning a car in terms of affordability. The aircraft run on petrol, have low maintenance costs, and are more economical than traditional general aviation airplanes.

“The success of this project is a result of the close collaboration between Tanzanian and Czech teams,” he said.

The Skyleader 600 planes were featured at the ongoing Tanzania International Manufacturers Expo (TIMEXPO 2024) held at the Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF). The event, organized by the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI) in partnership with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), has attracted over 300 local and international companies.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Prof. Godius Kahyarara, lauded the achievement, stating that Tanzania is now the only African country manufacturing such aircraft. He also noted that the Skyleader 600 is capable of flying for six hours non-stop, showcasing the potential for long-distance travel.