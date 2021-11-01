Tanzanian pilot, plane go missing

Missing. Samwel Gibuyi. Photo | Courtesy

  • Mr Samwel Gibuyi of the conservation organization Pams Foundation went missing on October 18, 2021, when flying his plane from Matemanga Village in Ruvuma to Selous Game Reserve in search of black rhinos, failed to arrive as expected and the plane went missing from the control radars.

The whereabouts of a Tanzanian pilot who went missing as he flew on a mission to Selous Game Reserve remains unknown.

