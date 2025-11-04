Tanzanian police warn against sharing images following deadly election protests

Police in Tanzania have warned people against sharing online images that might "cause panic" now internet access has been restored after election-related protests in which the opposition says hundreds were killed.

The country's main opposition party CHADEMA says it has documented hundreds of deaths in the protests, which broke out during last Wednesday's election over the disqualification of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's leading challengers.

Hassan, who was sworn back into office on Monday after being credited with 98% of the vote, acknowledged people died, but her government has called the opposition's death toll hugely exaggerated.

Photos and videos circulating on social media showed the bodies of people who users said had been shot during the demonstrations. Reuters could not authenticate the images.

LEGAL ACTION THREAT AGAINST THOSE POSTING IMAGES

Tanzanian cell phone users received a text message from the police shortly before a five-day internet shutdown was lifted late on Monday.

The message states: "Avoid sharing pictures or videos that cause panic or degrade a person's dignity. Doing so is a criminal offense, and if identified, strict legal action will be taken."

A police spokesperson did not respond to a phone call and text message seeking comment.

A sports management consultancy in Tanzania called Viral Scout Management said on its X account that seven young soccer players it represented, ranging in age from 15 to 22, had been shot and killed in their homes during the protests.

"We vehemently condemn the killings of civilians and players alike. No one deserves to have their dreams stolen in such a brutal manner," it said.

Reuters could not independently confirm their deaths.

GOVERNMENT DENIES ALLEGATIONS OF EXCESSIVE FORCE

Meanwhile, life in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam was returning to normal on Tuesday with fewer police and soldiers patrolling the streets after police lifted an overnight curfew first imposed on election day, a Reuters witness said.

Hassan, who took office in 2021 following her predecessor's death, has faced criticism from opposition parties and activists after a series of arrests and alleged abductions of opponents.

CHADEMA was barred from the election for refusing to sign a code of conduct, and its leader was arrested and charged with treason in April.

The electoral commission also disqualified the presidential candidate from the second-largest opposition party.

Hassan has said her government respects human rights and last year ordered an investigation into reports of abductions. No official findings have been released.