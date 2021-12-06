TB Joshua’s church re-opens with his widow as pastor

Synagogue Church re-opened on December 5, 2021, six months after the death of the founder Prophet T. B Joshua (left). His widow Evelyn Joshua (right) has taken over as the new pastor. Courtesy | EmmanuelTV

By  AFP

  • Besides the death of the founder, the Covid-19 pandemic had seen the church close for almost 21 months. However, activities peaked on December 5, 2021 as the new leadership, led by Evelyn, took over formally.

Six months after the death of Prophet TB Joshua, in-person service kicked off at his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Sunday with his widow, Prophetess Evelyn TB Joshua, presiding.

