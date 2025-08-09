Tensions Surge as China Crosses the Line in Tsushima Strait

A spotlight is on the Tsushima Strait. That’s because China’s new submarine rescue ship was recently spotted by Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force, which has raised suspicion over its intentions.

This was the second incident involving a Chinese ship entering the Tsushima Strait within two days. Two Type 052D destroyers and a Type 903 comprehensive replenishment ship of the PLA Navy sailed through the Tsushima Strait and entered the Sea of Japan.

These provocative actions have heightened Japan’s concerns over increased Chinese naval activity in the region, even as Japan’s Defence Ministry white paper called out China as posing "an unprecedented and the greatest strategic challenge" for Tokyo and its allies.

As always, Beijing downplayed the two incidents to avoid global embarrassment. Chinese military affairs experts stated that such a transit, if confirmed, would conform to international law and practices and could be part of a routine far-seas training session.

China claimed that its military activities in the relevant maritime and airspace are in full compliance with international law. But international experts raised suspicions over the movement of these ships so close to Japan’s territorial waters. Japan has voiced strong concern over China’s rapid acceleration of military activities stretching from its southwestern coasts to the Pacific, calling it the biggest strategic challenge in a newly released defense report.

Unlike China, Japan has always been cautious in its maritime conduct. For instance, in September 2024, a Japanese warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time, prompting Beijing to lodge complaints. The JS Sazanami, a naval destroyer, travelled south through the strait, accompanied by ships from Australia and New Zealand.

Japan confirmed that the ship was en route to military exercises in the South China Sea. This marked a significant shift by Japan, which had previously avoided the strait to prevent aggravating China. But China has shown no such restraint, often pursuing expansion at the expense of other countries.

In October 2022, a Chinese Dongdiao-class intelligence-gathering ship passed through the Tsushima Strait and entered the East China Sea, putting Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force on alert. Once again, China demonstrated why it cannot be fully trusted in matters of regional security.

Tsushima Strait and Its Importance:

The strait is a critical shipping route for China, important for both economic and military reasons. As a trading nation reliant on maritime transport, China sees the Tsushima Strait as a vital gateway to global markets. Strategically, it allows Beijing to project naval power beyond its immediate coastline, making it a key component of China's Northeast Asia naval strategy. However, China has repeatedly tested the boundaries of freedom of navigation and maritime sovereignty in the Tsushima Strait.

The strait lies between South Korea and Japan and connects the South China Sea to the Sea of Japan (referred to as the East Sea by Koreans). It is not within Japanese territorial waters, but repeated Chinese naval transits continue to test regional stability.

Incidentally, Japan’s Defence Ministry white paper has expressed serious concern over Beijing’s dangerous expansionism.

It warned that China is aggressively broadening its operational zones and becoming increasingly assertive. The report also highlighted the expanding military role of the China Coast Guard, referring to “gray zone” tactics—ambiguous situations that blur the line between peace and conflict.

The report highlighted two important points. In August 2024, a Chinese military aircraft entered Japanese airspace off the coast of Nagasaki Prefecture.In September 2024, the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning voyaged between Yonaguni and Iriomote islands in Okinawa.

China’s continued maritime provocations near Japan are not mere training exercises—they are a clear attempt to shift the regional power balance under the guise of legal navigation. With every passage through the Tsushima or Taiwan Straits, Beijing is testing the resolve of its neighbors and the international community.