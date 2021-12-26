The Elders 'devastated' by death of founding member Tutu

Members of the media attend a press bfriefing at the Cape Town Civic Centre in Cape Town on December 26, 2021 after the news of the passing of South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Established in 2007 by South African liberation hero Nelson Mandela, the group aims to use its members' influence "for peace, justice and human rights worldwide."

The Elders, an independent group of global leaders, said Sunday it was "devastated" by the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an anti-apartheid icon and one of the organisation's founding members. 
Established in 2007 by South African liberation hero Nelson Mandela, the group aims to use its members' influence "for peace, justice and human rights worldwide."
Tutu and former UN chief Kofi Annan were founding members and served as chairs from 2007 to 2013 and 2013 to 2018 respectively.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.