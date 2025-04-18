The High Price of Chinese Capital and Extractive Partnerships

In February this year, a catastrophic environmental disaster in Zambia forced the international spotlight onto China’s growing but increasingly controversial footprint in Africa. A Chinese-owned copper mine operated by Sino-Metals Leach Zambia, backed by Rongxine Investment, suffered a catastrophic tailings dam collapse near Kitwe in the Chambishi District of the Copperbelt Province.

Over 50 million litres of acidic, metal-laden waste spilled into a stream feeding the Kafue River, one of Zambia’s most vital waterways. The toxic deluge polluted water over 100 kilometres downstream, endangering the lives and livelihoods of millions who depend on the river for drinking, farming, and fishing.

While the Zambian government’s decision to shut down the Sino-Metals Leach Zambia mine and demand compensation for the affected victims marked a welcome instance of swift state action, the incident itself has become emblematic of a deeper and more systemic pattern of environmental harm linked to Chinese investments.

China’s resource engagement in Africa has steadily grown more visible and more exploitative in the past decade. What occurred in Zambia is not an exception, but rather part of a unfortunate trajectory in which China’s outward resource drive have increasingly relied upon weak regulatory environments, limited enforcement mechanisms, and asymmetrical economic relationships.

This trend is particularly visible in Africa, where countries such as Senegal, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Nigeria, Gambia, and Togo have experienced an influx of Chinese capital in sectors ranging from fishing and forestry to mining and infrastructure, often accompanied by sharp increases in localised environmental degradation.

Take Gambia for instance; the establishment of a Chinese fishmeal plant near Gunjur beach in 2016 quickly triggered widespread community opposition, after untreated waste discharged directly into the ocean led to massive die-offs of aquatic species, visible colour changes in the water, and the decline of previously protected wildlife populations.

Despite sustained public mobilisation and growing international attention, the plant continues to operate with minimal accountability, reflecting a wider problem where ecological destruction is neither met with sufficient state resistance nor balanced by transparent environmental assessment.

Sierra Leone’s $55 million fishing harbour project, funded by Chinese investment, have raised similar concerns. Environmental advocates have argued that the design and operations of such plants inherently compromise marine ecosystems and have undermined long-term food security in a country that remains highly vulnerable to exogenous shocks.

In Mali, between 2017 and 2022, China sourced over half a million kosso logs for rosewood exports, despite a formal harvesting ban. Chinese actors reportedly continued sourcing logs through bribery and informal networks, fuelling deforestation in one of the Sahel’s most fragile ecological and political landscapes. The loss of forest cover in Mali, already grappling with state fragility and repeated military coups, further eroded the capacity of institutions to respond to climate-linked insecurities.

Across the board, Chinese investments in Africa are increasingly characterised by low environmental compliance, minimal transparency, and the absence of robust redressal systems for affected populations. International watchdogs, including International Rivers, have noted with growing concern that Chinese state-owned enterprises operating in Africa routinely bypass or dilute environmental and social standards, especially in countries with limited institutional bandwidth to regulate foreign capital.

From the controversial Isimba Hydroelectric Power Station in Uganda to ignored environmental warnings in Côte d'Ivoire’s Sassandra River region, the cumulative pattern has been one of extractive infrastructure with little consideration for long-term ecological resilience.

The Zambian case, then, should not be seen in isolation, but as part of a broader imperative for recalibrating the terms of engagement with China. For African countries in particular, many of which are ecologically fragile, economically dependent on primary exports, and governed by overstretched institutions, the environmental costs of short-term capital inflows are proving increasingly difficult to ignore.

The strategic allure of Chinese financing and infrastructure must therefore be weighed against the irreversible losses being incurred across marine, forest, and riverine ecosystems, losses that in many cases, also translate into diminished local livelihoods, compromised food security and long-term reductions in sovereign autonomy.