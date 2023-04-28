Thousands flee into Ethiopia over Khartoum fighting

Thousands of citizens of different countries have fled to Ethiopia to escape a deadly fighting in neighboring Sudan.

Ethiopia's Amhara regional communications office said citizens from at least 23 countries have fled the conflict in Sudan and entered Metma Yohannes city in West Gondar zone of the Amhara region.

Sudanese, Turkish and Yemeni nationals are among those who made it in land transport to Ethiopia during the past few days.

Among those fleeing to Ethiopia include large numbers of women and children.

Every day, about 20 vehicles are seen transporting new arrivals from the border crossing town of Metma Yohannes to Gondar city.

The evacuees are being provided with temporary shelter and food by regional authorities and local communities.

The number of people fleeing to Ethiopia is expected to rise in the coming days.

The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Friday announced that 50 countries have officially requested Ethiopia to lend them a helping hand in their efforts to evacuate their citizens out of Sudan.

This was disclosed when the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Misganu Arga, was giving a briefing to resident ambassadors of different countries regarding the situation and evacuation efforts.

The ambassadors lauded the role Ethiopia is playing in helping all parties to come to a peaceful solution in Sudan and to evacuate the citizens of foreign countries who are trapped following the fighting in Khartoum.

Sudan has been embroiled in a serious conflict due to a power struggle between military factions led by two of the country’s most powerful generals.

Last week, the capital Khartoum and various parts of the country registered many casualties due to the fierce fighting between the country's national army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF).