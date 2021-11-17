Thousands rally in Sudan against coup, teargas fired

A man holds a Sudanese national flag before flames at a barricade as people protest against the military coup in Sudan, in "Street 60" in the east of capital Khartoum recently. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Several rallies broke out across Khartoum, even though telephone lines were cut and internet services have been disrupted since the October 25 putsch. 
  • Burhan insists the military's move "was not a coup" but a push to "rectify the course of the transition".

Thousands protested in Sudan's capital Wednesday against last month's coup, chanting "no to military power" in defiance of a crackdown that has already claimed 24 lives.

