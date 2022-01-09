Tigray rebels claim dozens killed in drone strike on IDP camp

A soldier from the Ethiopian National Defense Forces gestures after finishing training in the field of Dabat, 70 kilometers (43 miles) northeast of the city of Gondar, Ethiopia, on September 14, 2021.PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Access to Tigray is restricted and the region remains under a communications blackout, making it difficult to verify battlefield claims.

Tigrayan rebels claimed Saturday that dozens of people had been killed in a drone strike on a camp for people displaced by the war in northern Ethiopia.

