Tigray rebels killed scores of civilians, says Ethiopia watchdog

Demonstrators march on the National Mall in Washington, DC on November 4, 2021, marking the one-year anniversary of the Ethiopian government's decision to deploy troops into the country's northernmost Tigray region. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • EHRC Chief commissioner Daniel Bekele said that "violations and abuses committed by all parties in South Gondar and North Wollo Zones of the Amhara region underscores the need to put an urgent stop to the continued suffering caused to civilians."

Tigrayan rebels killed scores of civilians in the Amhara region on suspicion of being informants or offering aid to federal forces, the government-affiliated Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said in a report published Saturday.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.