Tigray war fuels alarm in E.Africa

Demonstrators in Washington last Friday mark the one-year anniversary of the Ethiopian government’s decision to deploy the military to Tigray. The war has killed thousands.  PHOTO/AFP

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • Jaal Marroo, commander of the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), warned Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed that pro-government fighters were defecting and the rebels were very close to victory.

Regional leaders worry escalating violence in Ethiopia could make it difficult to end the crisis, signalling a dangerous path for the country.
The concerns have been raised from capitals across the world as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – once the ruling party – continues its advance to Addis Ababa, taking Dessie and Kombolcha cities just days ago.
Picking cue from the African Union, the UN Security Council raised “serious concerns” about the impact of the war “as well as stability of Ethiopia and the region in general”.

