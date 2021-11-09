Tigray war fuels alarm in E.Africa

Regional leaders worry escalating violence in Ethiopia could make it difficult to end the crisis, signalling a dangerous path for the country.

The concerns have been raised from capitals across the world as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – once the ruling party – continues its advance to Addis Ababa, taking Dessie and Kombolcha cities just days ago.

Picking cue from the African Union, the UN Security Council raised “serious concerns” about the impact of the war “as well as stability of Ethiopia and the region in general”.

The council, to which Kenya is a member, asked warring parties “to refrain from inflammatory speech and incitement to violence and create conditions for inclusive national dialogue”.

However, the calls came as opponents of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed formed an alliance aimed at bringing him down “ by any means necessary”.

According to Admassu Tsegaya, the spokesman for the alliance known as the United Front of Ethiopian Federalist and Confederalist Forces, they intend to reverse the “harmful effects of Abiy’s autocratic rule”.

Transition

He said the nine groups are working together to help create a transition that will exclude Abiy.

The alliance’s announcement ran counter to the AU and UN, who recognise Abiy as the legitimate leader of government, though they have asked him to open dialogue with other groups.

The TPLF had previously joined forces with the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA). Oromia leaders, who initially saw the Tigray crisis as a distant but short-lived clash, have now been jolted to act.

At the same time President Museveni called for an extraordinary summit of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (Igad) due in Kampala on November 16.

Ethiopia is a member of the eight-member bloc that also includes Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti and Eritrea (which though continues to boycott its meetings). Igad at its stronger times helped reach a peace deal in South Sudan, creating some semblance of peace.

Ethiopia is not an EAC member but borders Kenya and South Sudan, both fearing an increase in smuggling of weapons and a possible influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees if the conflict does not end.

Analysts say the expansion of the war is TPLF’s way of seeking “a softer underbelly” of Abiy’s government, even as it seeks out ways of sustaining the supply lines.

Leaders beseeching Abiy and the TPLF to talk have expressed frustrations.

“I have lent the full weight of my office in insisting that despite the pertaining circumstances surrounding the crisis, fighting must stop,” Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said on Wednesday.

“The men and women of the government of Ethiopia, led by my dear brother in leadership, Abiy Ahmed, as well as the men and women who constitute the leadership that is fighting the government must find reason to cease the conflict immediately and talk.”

President Kenyatta admitted no mediator or pressure may push Ethiopia to the table to negotiate, unless the warring parties see it as necessary.

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia’s government says his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war would end “very soon” as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire.