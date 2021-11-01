Prime

Tigrayan rebels claim key Ethiopian town

Pro-TPLF soldiers arriving in Tigray capital Makele. Rebels from Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray killed at least 125 residents of a village in the neighbouring Amhara region earlier this month, doctors said on September 8, 2021. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie.

