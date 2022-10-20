Today in history: Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi is killed

October 20, 2011 On this day in 2011, Muammar Gaddafi, then longest-serving leader in Africa and the Arab world, was captured and killed by rebel forces near his hometown of Sirte. The eccentric 69-year-old dictator, who came to power in a 1969 coup, headed a government that was accused of numerous human rights violations against its own people and was linked to terrorist attacks, including the 1988 bombing of a Pan Am jet over Lockerbie, Scotland.

After more than 40 years in power, Gaddafi saw his regime begin to unravel in February 2011, when anti-government protests broke out in Libya following the uprisings in Egypt and Tunisia earlier that year.

Gaddafi vowed to crush the revolt and ordered a violent crackdown against the demonstrators. However, by August, rebel forces, with assistance from Nato, had gained control of Tripoli and established a transitional government. Gaddafi went into hiding, but on October 20, 2011, he was captured and shot by rebel forces.

Source: History.com