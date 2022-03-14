Toll in DR Congo train accident rises to 75 dead

The death toll in a train crash in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo has reached 75, officials said Sunday, as experts began looking at the causes of the crash.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The last accident in DR Congo of this kind happened in 2014, when a good train on which several hundred people were travelling derailed at Katongola, in the southeast region of Kataga, killing 136 people.

