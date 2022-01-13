Top opposition lawmaker shot dead in Cameroon

Cameroonian security forces

Cameroonian security forces patrol streets leading to the football stadium in Limbe on January 18, 2021 in the Anglophone zone of Cameroon. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By  Daily Nation

What you need to know:

  • And Senator Barrister Henry Kemende of the opposition Social Democratic Front (SDF) became their latest victim after being pulled out of his car and gunned down in the Mile Two neighborhood in Bamenda Tuesday evening.  Senator Fon Chafah Isaac another lawmaker from the region confirmed to Nation.Africa.

Gunmen have shot and killed a prominent opposition Member of Parliament in the restive English speaking North West of Cameroon, risking the hosting of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations matches in the area.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.