Travellers jump hoops to leave South Africa as Covid variant hits

Travellers queue at check-in counters at Johannesburg international airport on November 27, 2021 after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Many are seeking tickets to fly via other African nations such as Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo -- which have not yet blacklisted South Africa -- while navigating complex last-minute Covid-19 testing requirements.

Eyes welling up with frustration and relief, Belgian Valerie Leduc and a friend walked from a ticket counter at Johannesburg international airport having secured a flight seat home via Ethiopia.

