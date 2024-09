Tunisia presidential candidate Zammel sentenced to six months in prison

A Tunisian court sentenced presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to six months in prison on Wednesday on charges of falsifying documents, his lawyer told Reuters, the second prison sentence against him in a week, days before the presidential election.

The verdict highlights rising tensions ahead of the election, amid opposition and civil society groups' fears of a rigged election aimed at keeping President Kais Saied in power.

Zammel was sentenced to 20 months in prison last week on charges of falsifying popular endorsements.

"It is another unjust ruling and a farce that clearly aims to weaken him in the election race, but we will defend his right to the last minute", Abdessattar Massoudi told Reuters.

Zammel was among only three admitted candidates competing for the position of President alongside incumbent Saied and Zouhair Magzhaoui.