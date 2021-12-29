Tutu and Mandela: Sometimes at odds, united against apartheid

Former South African President Nelson Mandela (R) hugs South African Anglican Bishop Desmond Tutu as they pay tribute to their late friend Walter Sisulu, at the apartheid struggle hero's state funeral in Soweto on May 17, 2003. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After Mandela emerged from jail 27 years later as apartheid crumbled, he stayed at Tutu's home on his first night of freedom.
    A black and white image of the grinning pair taken around that time soon became iconic.
  • Tutu's death on Sunday at 90 plunged South Africa into mourning, eight years after the country lost Mandela, its iconic first black president, following a long battle with illness

Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela forged a lifelong bond fighting together to end apartheid in South Africa, even if the two icons did not always agree.
Tutu's death on Sunday at 90 plunged South Africa into mourning, eight years after the country lost Mandela, its iconic first black president, following a long battle with illness.
The two men differed in many aspects from stature to tactics, but both separately became Nobel Peace laureates for their roles in ending white-majority rule.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.