Tutu's body lies in state at S.Africa cathedral

Thabo Makgoba (R), Anglican Archbishop, and Michael Weeder (L), the Dean of St. George's Cathedral, stands next to the coffin with the remains of South African anti-Apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu where he will lie in state at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town on December 30, 2021.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The tireless spiritual and political leader who died peacefully at 90 on Boxing Day, will be cremated and his ashes buried on New Year's Day.
The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu was carried Thursday into a historic cathedral where he once railed against white rule to allow South Africans to bid farewell to the anti-apartheid icon.
A small bouquet of carnations was placed on top of a simple pine coffin carried by six Anglican priests.
Tutu's successor, Thabo Makgoba, said a prayer after priests burnt incense over the coffin before it was lifted from the hearse.

