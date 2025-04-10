U.S. House introduces bill to dismantle China’s secret police stations on American soil

U.S. House lawmakers introduced a new bipartisan bill aimed at dismantling and preventing the operation of China’s secret police stations on American soil.

The legislation, driven by growing concerns over foreign interference and threats to U.S. national security, seeks to impose stricter measures to identify, shut down, and penalize those responsible for these covert operations.

Rise of secret police stations

Reports have increasingly indicated that China’s Ministry of Public Security (MPS) has been operating unauthorised “overseas service centers” in multiple countries, including the United States.

These outposts, often disguised as cultural or community service centers, have been linked to efforts to surveil, intimidate, and even coerce Chinese dissidents, political activists, and individuals critical of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Investigations by human rights organisations and intelligence agencies have revealed that these so-called service centres function as extrajudicial enforcement branches, allowing the CCP to extend its repressive reach beyond China’s borders.

Allegations include harassment campaigns against Chinese exiles, forced repatriations, and monitoring of ethnic Chinese communities in foreign nations.

New Bipartisan bill

The new bill, spearheaded by lawmakers from both major parties, reflects a growing consensus that the U.S. must take decisive action against China’s covert influence operations.

The bill calls for a thorough investigation into existing and potential secret police stations operating within the U.S. Federal agencies would be required to work with state and local law enforcement to identify and shut down these operations.

Any individuals or entities found facilitating the operation of these police stations would face severe criminal charges, including espionage-related offenses. The bill would introduce targeted sanctions against Chinese government officials and agencies responsible for these overseas activities.

Chinese activists, exiles, and asylum seekers in the U.S. would receive additional safeguards against threats and intimidation linked to Beijing’s operations.

Lawmakers argue that these measures are necessary to uphold American sovereignty and protect the civil liberties of individuals residing in the U.S., particularly those from Chinese backgrounds who have sought refuge from the CCP’s authoritarian rule.

Support for the bill has come from both sides of the aisle, with lawmakers emphasising the need to curb foreign interference in U.S. domestic affairs.

The FBI and Department of Justice have already been investigating alleged covert police activities linked to China.

FBI Director Christopher Wray previously confirmed that law enforcement agencies are tracking illicit operations linked to the CCP, citing concerns over transnational repression.

Predictably, China has dismissed these allegations as baseless, maintaining that its overseas service centers exist purely to assist Chinese citizens with administrative matters, such as passport renewals.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has called the proposed legislation an “unwarranted attack” and accused U.S. lawmakers of stoking anti-China sentiment.

The introduction of this bill adds another layer of tension to the already fraught relationship between Washington and Beijing.

The U.S. has taken an increasingly tough stance on Chinese espionage, cyber warfare, and intellectual property theft. Addressing China’s covert police operations represents yet another front in the broader geopolitical rivalry.

If passed, the legislation could lead to further diplomatic and economic repercussions.

China has previously retaliated against similar U.S. actions by imposing sanctions on American lawmakers and officials critical of the CCP.

There is also the possibility that China may increase restrictions on American businesses and citizens operating within its borders.

Despite these risks, U.S. lawmakers remain resolute, arguing that countering China’s covert influence operations is a matter of national security and human rights.

The presence of Chinese secret police stations is not unique to the United States.

Multiple countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Australia, have reported similar findings. European nations have launched investigations into suspected police stations, with some governments ordering their immediate closure.

In late 2024, the Spanish government dismantled an alleged Chinese police station operating in Madrid, while the Netherlands expelled Chinese operatives accused of running similar covert operations.

These international actions signal a growing recognition of the CCP’s tactics and a willingness among democratic nations to counter foreign interference more aggressively.

The bill is expected to move through committee hearings before being debated on the House floor.

Given the strong bipartisan support, there is a high likelihood that it will pass in the House and later in the Senate. If enacted, it would represent one of the most significant legislative efforts to address China’s covert operations in the U.S.

As this bill progresses, it will serve as a test case for how the U.S. handles foreign interference in the digital age, where surveillance, cyber-espionage, and covert operations blur the line between diplomacy and warfare.

The revelation of China’s secret police stations on U.S. soil has sparked serious concerns over national security, human rights, and foreign interference.

With bipartisan support, this new bill marks a critical effort to safeguard American sovereignty and protect individuals from extrajudicial persecution.

As Washington moves to confront these covert operations, the world will be watching how the U.S. navigates its delicate but firm approach toward Beijing.