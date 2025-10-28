Uganda’s Dr Speciosa Kazibwe leads EAC team observing Tanzania’s crucial election

The East African Community (EAC) has deployed an Election Observation Mission (EOM) to Tanzania ahead of the country’s General Election scheduled for October 29, 2025.

The deployment follows a directive from the EAC Council of Ministers, requiring the Secretariat to observe elections across all Partner States in a move that underscores the regional bloc’s commitment to promoting democracy, peace, and stability in East Africa.

The Mission is being led by former Vice President of Uganda and a prominent advocate for public health and gender equality, Dr Speciosa Wandira Kazibwe. Dr Kazibwe also previously held the position of UN Special Envoy for HIV/AIDS in Africa.

“As a Community founded on the principles of good governance, rule of law, and respect for human rights, the EAC regards credible elections as the cornerstone of democracy and regional integration,” Dr Kazibwe said during the flag-off ceremony held on October 24, 2025, at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha.

The Mission comprises 67 experts drawn from all Partner States, including Members of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), officials from National Electoral Commissions, Human Rights Commissions, Civil Society Organisations, and the EAC Secretariat.

Observers have been dispatched across different regions of Tanzania to assess the electoral process in line with national laws, the EAC Principles for Election Observation and Evaluation, and other international standards.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva said the Mission will issue a preliminary report shortly after the polls, followed by a comprehensive final report with recommendations aimed at strengthening future electoral processes within the region.

“Our observers will engage with key stakeholders, monitor campaign activities, and observe polling, counting, and the transmission of results to ensure transparency and credibility,” she said.

The Deputy Head of Mission, Maina Karobia, a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly, stressed that the EAC team’s role is strictly impartial.

“We are here in solidarity with the people of Tanzania — not to interfere, but to observe and report objectively,” he said, urging all electoral actors to uphold peace and integrity during the polls.

The EAC’s deployment complements similar initiatives by other regional and international organisations, including the African Union (AU), Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the Commonwealth, all of which have sent observer missions to Tanzania.

Grounded in Article 6(d) of the EAC Treaty, the Mission reinforces Partner States’ commitment to democratic governance, accountability, gender equality, and human rights — key values enshrined in the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

