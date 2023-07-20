Uhuru Kenyatta's mother hires private security guards

Private security guards are currently guarding the Muthaiga home of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta after the government withdrew security from the house.

According to reports, Mama Ngina's security was withdrawn on Tuesday night with officers from the General Service Unit and Administration Police ordered to leave and report to the nearest police station.

The withdrawal of her security comes after President William Ruto alleged during a rally in Naivasha that former President Uhuru Kenyatta was funding the opposition-led anti-government protests.

Mama Ngina was allocated a total of 30 police officers to man all her compounds before this was reduced to eight in 2022.