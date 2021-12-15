UK removes all African countries from the red list

Customers at a check-in desk in the departures hall Heathrow Airport in west London on December 21, 2020. PHOTO | AFP

  • The affected African countries included, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The United Kingdom has removed all 11 African countries from its red list. The bans were first imposed last month in order to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

