UN chief calls military coups 'unacceptable' after Burkina putsch

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres . PHOTO/COURTESY/FILE

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "Democratic societies are a value that must be preserved. Military coups are unacceptable," Guterres said.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday after the putsch in Burkina Faso that military coups are 'unacceptable,' calling on West African armies to defend their people rather than fight for power.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.