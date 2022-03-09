UN chief recommends AU maintain Somalia troop levels until 2023

Kenyan soldiers serving under Amisom guard Kismayo Sea Port in Somalia on October 6, 2021. Somalia and the AU on December 30, 2021 agreed to have their respective technical teams re-examine the future of Amisom. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is comprised of 20,000 soldiers, police and civilians tasked with supporting the country's fragile government in its fight against jihadist insurgents.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recommended to the Security Council that the African Union's peacekeeping mission in Somalia maintain its current staffing level through the end of the year, in a letter obtained by AFP on Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.