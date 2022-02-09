UN judge orders 8 Rwandans tried for genocide to be sent to Tanzania

  • The judge also ordered Niger, which has been hosting the Rwandans since December 5 under an agreement concluded with the UN, "to provide all necessary assistance in order to execute the terms of this decision." 

A UN judge has ordered that eight former members of the Hutu government in power in Rwanda during the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis be sent to Tanzania from Niger, which refused to keep hosting them.

