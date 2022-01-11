UN's Guterres 'saddened' by reports of deadly strike in Tigray

What you need to know:

  • The Secretary-General is deeply concerned about the impact the conflict continues to have on civilians in Ethiopia.

UN chief Antonio Guterres is "deeply concerned" over reports of a deadly airstrike in Ethiopia's Tigray region, his spokesman said Monday, in the international body's first comment on an attack which rebels said left 56 people dead.

