UN Security Council extends Amisom mandate by three months

African Union’s peacekeeping mission in Somalia officers. PHOTO | AFP

By  AGGREY MUTAMBO

What you need to know:

  • Amisom, composed of Kenyan, Ethiopian, Burundian, Ugandan and Djiboutian troops, has been in Somalia since 2007 when they helped establish the then transitional federal government.

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday voted to extend the mandate of the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) by three months to allow Mogadishu to negotiate an agreeable future of the continental force.

