UN Security Council visits DRC

The United Nations Security Council yesterday arrived in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to examine the deteriorating security situation in the eastern part of the country.

The visiting mission co-led by France and Gabon and set to last until Sunday, March 12, is the Council’s 15th visit to the country.

The Council, in a March 8 statement posted on its website, stated: “The visit will take place against the backdrop of a deteriorating security situation in eastern DRC, which has sparked one of the largest displacement crises in Africa and is threatening to undermine regional peace and security.”

Fighting in eastern DRC continues unabated despite ongoing regional peace efforts under the auspices of the East African Community (EAC) and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), known as the Nairobi and Luanda processes, respectively.

A key goal for the Council’s visiting mission is to assess the situation in conflict-affected areas in the country and the effects of insecurity on civilians, it stated.

On Tuesday, the M23 rebel movement declared a ceasefire in eastern DRC, in which they said their decision is in line with consultations between them and Angolan president João Lourenço, a mediator in the Congolese crisis under the Luanda peace process.

The M23 also noted that the ceasefire follows the “various regional summits held in Bujumbura, Nairobi and Addis Ababa, all aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing conflict in eastern DRC”.

Earlier on, the Angolan presidency, an ad-hoc verification mechanism was set up to ensure compliance with this latest decision.

All the summits of the heads of state of the East African Community have always called for a ceasefire and the withdrawal of the rebels from the conquered areas. But in its statement on Tuesday, the M23 did not mention withdraw from occupied territories.

The Council, however, noted that fighting has reportedly continued, and the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) have accused the M23 of violating the ceasefire, which was set to take effect on March 7.

During the visit, the Council will hold several key meetings to discuss the security, humanitarian, and human rights situations in eastern DRC.

The Council’s visit will also focus on the upcoming national elections scheduled to take place in December.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) launched voter registration in December 2022, and the process reportedly started in eastern DRC in February.

The DRC government has promised the Congolese people and international partners that elections will be held on time in line with the electoral calendar announced by the CENI.