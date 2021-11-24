UN to evacuate families of staff in Ethiopia as alarm grows

Addis Ababa city

A view of Addis Ababa city. Photo | NMG

Photo credit: File | Cyril Ndegeya | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the United Nations on Tuesday launched a major drive to deliver food aid to two towns in northern Ethiopia despite the looting of warehouses.

International alarm mounted on Tuesday over the escalating war in Ethiopia as Tigrayan rebels claimed to be edging closer to the capital Addis Ababa and more foreign citizens were told to leave.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.