US announces Shs18b bounty for ADF leader Musa Baluku capture

The United States has announced a reward of up to $5 million (about Shs18 billion) for information leading to the capture of the leader of the ADF militia, which is primarily active in DR Congo.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) is one of the deadliest armed groups in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a volatile region that has been plagued by violence for decades.

The militia -- which the Islamic State group claims as its central African affiliate -- has been accused of slaughtering thousands of Congolese civilians and carrying out bomb attacks in Uganda.

On Thursday, the US embassy in Kinshasa said it was offering the money for information leading to the arrest of ADF leader Seka Musa Baluku.

Under his leadership, the militia "kills, maims, rapes, and commits other sexual violence and engages in abduction of civilians, including children", the embassy said.

Baluku is a Ugandan national, according to the US State Department, who is likely in his late 40s.

In 2021, the United States officially linked the ADF to the Islamic State group and added it to its list of foreign terrorist organisations.

The militia has continued to carry out deadly attacks in eastern Congo, particularly in the neighbouring provinces of North Kivu and Ituri.