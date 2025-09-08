US deportee Garcia rejects Uganda over torture fears

The US government will deport a suspected member of a feared criminal gang to Eswatini instead of Uganda due to fears he might be tortured by the Ugandan authorities.

Fox News, a US media house, says Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an El Salvador national living in the US, will now be deported to Eswatini, formerly Swaziland.

Fox News quoted a letter by the US authorities to Garcia as saying, “As you know, the United States seeks to remove you from the United States based on your final order of removal. Currently, you are designated to be removed to Uganda. Your attorney has informed us, however, that you fear persecution or torture in Uganda.”

“That claim of fear is hard to take seriously, especially given that you claimed (through your attorneys) that you fear persecution or torture in at least 22 different countries…. Nonetheless, we hereby notify you that your new country of removal is Eswatini, Africa,” a letter posted by a Fox News journalist on X reads in part.

The New York Times reported Eswatini is said to have received $500m (about Shs1.75 trillion) to keep the US deportees. Garcia, who is seeking asylum in the US, is accused of being a member of the MS-13 gang that deals in trafficking narcotic drugs and humans into the US. He denies the allegations, and is fighting his deportation in the US courts.

The MS-13 gang was declared a terrorist organisation in the US. The US, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has been deporting suspected criminal gang members to countries they don’t hail from. In the 2024, US human rights report, the US government described the human rights situation in Uganda as a negative development.

“Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: arbitrary or unlawful killings; disappearances; torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment; arbitrary arrest or detention; transnational repression against individuals in another country; unlawful recruitment or use of children in armed conflict by non-state armed groups; serious restrictions on freedom of expression and media freedom, including violence or threats of violence against journalists, and censorship; and significant presence of any of the worst forms of child labour,” the US report on human rights stated.





It concluded: “The government (Uganda) did not take credible steps or action to identify and punish officials who committed human rights abuses.” Uganda is also working on an agreement with the US to receive deportees removed by the American authorities. Several Ugandan security officers and other senior public officials have been sanctioned by the US government on the same allegations. Uganda wants the US to remove its security officials from the sanction list. Last month, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr Vincent Waiswa Bagiire, said they have worked on a bilateral cooperation with the US to accept third-country nationals.

“The agreement is in respect of third country nationals who may not be granted asylum in the United States but are reluctant to or may have concerns about returning to their countries of origin. This is a temporary arrangement with conditions, including that individuals with criminal records and unaccompanied minors will not be accepted,” Mr Waiswa Bagiire said. He said Uganda preferred receiving individuals from sister African countries.



