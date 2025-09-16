US imposes new sanctions on Sudan minister over Iran ties

The United States has imposed fresh sanctions on Sudanese finance minister Gibril Ibrahim and the militia, Islamist Al-Baraa ibn Malik Brigade, in a move that could underscore Washington’s growing alarm over the spiralling conflict.

Accused of obstructing democratic transition and fuelling violence, these latest designations mark a significant escalation in US efforts to pressure actors it sees as destabilising the region. But as Sudan’s war enters its third year, questions mount over whether targeted sanctions are curbing the conflict—or entrenching it further.

Dr Ibrahim, who also serves as the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) and the militia linked to the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), will face sanctions enacted under Executive Order 14098, which targets individuals and entities deemed responsible for perpetuating violence, obstructing peace efforts, or destabilising Sudan.

The US Treasury Department justified the sanctions by accusing Ibrahim of obstructing Sudan’s democratic transition and maintaining ties that undermine American and international peace efforts. He had contractual military ties with Iran, seen in Washington as a country fueling militants in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Al-Baraa ibn Malik Brigade was accused of operating as an armed proxy group that escalates the war and contributes to atrocities against civilians. These measures add to a growing list of punitive actions by Washington since the outbreak of Sudan’s devastating war in April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The latest sanctions are part of a long-standing history of Washington’s use of economic pressure on Sudan. Since the 1990s, Sudan has faced multiple rounds of American sanctions — initially imposed due to its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, its hosting of extremist groups including al-Qaeda, and its links to Iran. Under Omar al-Bashir, Sudan developed extensive ties with Islamist movements across the region, reinforcing US concerns.

Although some sanctions were lifted following Sudan’s 2019 revolution and its removal from the terrorism list in 2020 — after efforts made by the transitional government led by then-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok — the eruption of war in April 2023 triggered a sharp reversal.

From that point onward, the US Treasury introduced a series of targeted sanctions aimed at both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, as well as associated militias and business networks.

Washington’s move to specifically target Islamist actors and figures tied to Iran reflects a sharper geopolitical dimension, as the US seeks to curtail Tehran’s influence in Africa. At the same time, Sudanese groups such as JEM reject these accusations, portraying themselves as defenders of national unity and sovereignty.

The Justice and Equality Movement issued a strongly worded statement rejecting the US Treasury’s decision, calling the sanctions “arbitrary, baseless, and politically motivated.” The movement emphasised that it is not an extension of any ideological project or former regime, but rather a political and military actor that fought against the ousted Bashir government and contributed to the 2019 revolution.

JEM stressed that it is a signatory to the Juba Peace Agreement, committed to democratic transition, and engaged in the process of integrating its forces into the Sudanese army in preparation for transformation into a political party.

“Accusations that the movement obstructs democracy are unfounded and lack legal or factual basis,” the statement read.

It also defended Dr Ibrahim’s role as Sudan’s Finance Minister, noting that his official visits to countries such as Iran were carried out within the scope of his constitutional duties to strengthen Sudan’s international relations.

The latest sanctions illustrate the dilemma of US policy in Sudan. While Washington seeks to pressure actors it believes are undermining peace, critics argue the measures are selective and risk alienating groups that see themselves as protectors of national unity.

As Sudan’s war grinds on, with catastrophic humanitarian consequences, the debate over sanctions will likely intensify. Are these measures genuine tools to push for peace and accountability, or do they risk entrenching divisions and prolonging the conflict? For now, Sudan’s future hangs in the balance — between international pressure, internal rivalries, and the desperate hopes of millions of civilians trapped by war.

Sanctions against sudan

Since the 1990s, the entire polity of Sudan has been sanctioned in various ways, such as:

• June 2023: Sanctions on companies linked to both SAF and RSF, accused of facilitating the procurement of drones, spare parts, and dual-use technology via networks in the Gulf and Eastern Europe.

• July 2023: Measures against gold trading companies tied to RSF’s large-scale smuggling operations, with firms in Dubai and other regional hubs blacklisted for helping finance arms purchases.

• September 2023: Expanded sanctions to logistics and investment firms accused of channeling resources to militias, underscoring Washington’s effort to dismantle the war economy.

• December 2023: Additional designations against networks facilitating arms transfers into Sudan from abroad, highlighting concerns over illicit supply chains.

• 2024: New sanctions against RSF-linked businessmen, intermediaries, and companies involved in laundering revenues from gold and natural resources.

• September 2025: The latest round targeted Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim and the Al-Baraa ibn Malik Brigade, citing mobilisation of fighters, ties to Iran, and involvement in abuses.

Together, these measures reflect that rather than sweeping embargoes, Washington has relied on targeted sanctions aimed at individuals, companies, and networks fuelling the conflict.

Yet despite their precision, critics argue the sanctions have not achieved their intended effect because weapons continue to flow into Sudan, gold smuggling remains rampant, and the warring factions still appear financially resilient.