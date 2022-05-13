US issues terror alert in eastern DR Congo

The US government has warned of a possible terrorist attack in Goma, eastern DR Congo where armed conflict has been raging for months.

In a security update on the country on Thursday, the US Embassy in Kinshasa said there was heightened risk of a terrorist attack, unrest, armed conflict or kidnapping in Goma, the city in North Kivu.

The embassy’s security service in the DRC stated that there is a “risk of attack on an unspecified ferry departing from Goma, North Kivu province.”

The note added that people should remain “vigilant; avoid crowds and demonstration; stay alert in locations frequented by tourists, especially westerners; be aware of your surroundings.”

It advised US citizens against travelling to Goma because of “criminality” and the “risk of terrorist attack”.

On April 8, 2022, six people were killed in a bomb attack in the Katindo military camp located in the heart of Goma city. Several other cases of urban crime are regularly reported in the volcanic city.