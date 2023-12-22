US renews call for DR Congo transparency as voting extended

The United States on Thursday renewed a call for transparency in elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after voting was extended to a second day following logistical problems.

"The United States reiterates our call for free and fair elections, conducted with transparent and inclusive electoral processes," a State Department spokesperson said.

"We will not hesitate to call out irregularities that we believe undermine the democratic process and will of the Congolese people."

The United States has previously called for transparency from the election commission to "build confidence in the process."

After the last presidential vote in December 2018, the election commission delayed the planned release of preliminary results and then declared Felix Tshisekedi to be the winner, leading runner-up Martin Fayulu to claim rigging.

The last election nonetheless marked the first peaceful transfer of power in the long-turbulent country since independence from Belgium in 1960.