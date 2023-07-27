US warns Nigerien coup plotters as African Union, Ecowas react
What you need to know:
- Niger on Wednesday became the latest former French colony, after Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, to experience a possible unconstitutional change in government
The US on Wednesday called on the military in Niger to immediately release President Mohamed Bazoum just as ECOWAS, the West African bloc, dispatched special envoys to broker peace.
Niger on Wednesday became the latest former French colony, after Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, to experience a possible unconstitutional change in government.
And world leaders, including those in Nigerien neighbourhood rushed to forestall another political calamity by condemining the coup.
The US called on the military which was on Wednesday night still holding President Bazoum to respect the rule of law and public order.
Presidential guards took over the Presidential palace and detained Bazoum inside in Niamey, capital of Niger.
Civilian supporters of the President who have been milling around the presidential palace in solidarity with the President were being dispersed by the soldiers who intermittently fired shots into the air. This is the second attempt since March 2022 by the military to dispatch President Bazoum.
And Mr Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of US Department of State, issued a rallying call against the coup as President Patrice Talon of Benin met with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu to seek immediate solution to the impasse.
“We strongly support the democratically elected President and condemn in the strongest terms any effort to seize power by force and disrupt the constitutional order.
``We echo the strong condemnation of today’s action by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
``We are monitoring the situation closely and are in communication with the U.S. Embassy in Niamey,’’ Miller said.
President Tinubu, the current chairman of ECOWAS, said he had already sent a delegation to intercede and stop the coup which would have been the fifth, and after many failed ones, since Niger gained independence from France in 1960.
The delegation left Abuja for Niamey and included the former Governor of Katsina State, Mr Aminu Bello Masari and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ahmed Rufai.
They are on the mission on behalf of Nigerian government and ECOWAS, Abuja said.
ECOWAS has warned that it would not tolerate the overthrow of President Bazoum, who had survived a coup attempt in March 2021.
President Tinubu warned on Wednesday that the bloc would not take kindly to military intervention.
“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.
“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.’’
He said he was in close consultation with other leaders in the region and they have resolved to protect the hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.
The African Union, through Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat also condemned the coup attempt.
Mahamat expressed “strong” displeasure with the development.
According to the statement, the attempt by certain members of the military to undermine the stability of democratic and republican institutions in Niger is tantamount to an attempted coup d’état.
Mahamat described the actions by members of the military as acting in betrayal of their republican duty.
Mahamat further urged the people of Niger, neighbouring countries, particularly in ECOWAS, and around the world “to join their voices in unanimous condemnation of the coup attempt, and for the immediate and unconditional return of the felon soldiers to their barracks.”
##$#