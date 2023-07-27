US warns Nigerien coup plotters as African Union, Ecowas react

President Tinubu, the current chairman of ECOWAS, said he had already sent a delegation to intercede and stop the coup which would have been the fifth, and after many failed ones, since Niger gained independence from France in 1960.

The delegation left Abuja for Niamey and included the former Governor of Katsina State, Mr Aminu Bello Masari and Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mr Ahmed Rufai.

They are on the mission on behalf of Nigerian government and ECOWAS, Abuja said.

ECOWAS has warned that it would not tolerate the overthrow of President Bazoum, who had survived a coup attempt in March 2021.

President Tinubu warned on Wednesday that the bloc would not take kindly to military intervention.



“The ECOWAS leadership will not accept any action that impedes the smooth functioning of legitimate authority in Niger or any part of West Africa.

“I wish to say that we are closely monitoring the situation and developments in Niger and we will do everything within our powers to ensure democracy is firmly planted, nurtured, well rooted and thrives in our region.’’

He said he was in close consultation with other leaders in the region and they have resolved to protect the hard-earned democracy in line with the universally acceptable principle of constitutionalism.



The African Union, through Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat also condemned the coup attempt.

Mahamat expressed “strong” displeasure with the development.

According to the statement, the attempt by certain members of the military to undermine the stability of democratic and republican institutions in Niger is tantamount to an attempted coup d’état.



Mahamat described the actions by members of the military as acting in betrayal of their republican duty.

Mahamat further urged the people of Niger, neighbouring countries, particularly in ECOWAS, and around the world “to join their voices in unanimous condemnation of the coup attempt, and for the immediate and unconditional return of the felon soldiers to their barracks.”

##$#

