Breaking News: NRM's Muwonge beats NUP's Nakwedde to become Kayunga district chairperson

Vaccination and Covid test required for Africa Cup fans

A health worker administers a Covid-19 jab in Kampala recently. Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative Covid-19 test result. PHOTO/ FILE

By  AFP

Supporters attending matches at next month's Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon will be required to show proof of vaccination and present a negative Covid-19 test result, officials announced Thursday.
The announcement was made in a joint statement signed by Cameroon's ministers for sport and health as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) general secretary, and comes at a time of growing speculation the tournament could be cancelled or postponed again. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.