Video: Fight erupts in Kenya parliament over coalition bill

A fight broke out in Kenya's parliament on December 29. PHOTO/SCREENGRAB

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Opponents of the proposals argue that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his erstwhile foe Raila Odinga will use them to build a formidable coalition ahead of the August 9 vote.

A brawl erupted in Kenya's parliament on Wednesday as lawmakers were debating a controversial bill governing political parties ahead of next year's election.

