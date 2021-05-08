Virus postpones Commonwealth heads of government talks again

By AFP More by this Author

A Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled to take place in the Rwandan capital Kigali in June has once again been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organisation said on Friday.

The event, which takes place every two years, was due to be held last year but was rearranged for June 21 this year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland announced on Friday that it had once again been postponed, with no date given for the rearranged event.

"While it is with deep disappointment and regret that we cannot bring Commonwealth leaders together at this time to discuss many of these critical issues, we must be mindful of the huge risks large meetings pose to all," she said.

"I look forward warmly to a time when we can be reunited with the Commonwealth family, face-to-face, in Rwanda when the conditions allow for us to do so safely and securely," she added.

The Commonwealth is made up mainly of former British colonies comprising 54 countries and 2.4 billion people.

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame said the decision to postpone the event for a second time "has not been taken lightly".

"The health and welfare of all Commonwealth citizens at this critical time must take precedence," he added.

"We look forward to welcoming the Commonwealth family to Kigali for CHOGM at the appropriate time."