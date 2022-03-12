We've chosen Raila to be Kenya's 5th president, says Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenyan opposition candidate Raila Amolo Odinga stands by President Uhuru Kenyatta (black mask) during the Azimio La Umoja National Delegates Conference (NDC) at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi City County on March 12, 2022. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The announcement brings together two of Kenya's top political dynasties, who have a long history of opposing each other at the ballot box.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday endorsed his former arch-rival for the country's top job, weeks after their parties joined forces ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections in August.

