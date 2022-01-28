West Africa bloc suspends post-coup Burkina

A young boy looks at a poster of new strong man and head of the Junta, Lieutenant-colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba outside the Grand Mosque of Ouagadougou after Friday prayers on January 28, 2022. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The new leader is Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, 41, a rising star in the military who commands an eastern region that has been badly hit by jihadists.

  • President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was seized by rebel soldiers on Monday amid rising anger at his failure to stem jihadist violence ravaging the impoverished nation.
  • Amid speculation on Thursday that ECOWAS would slap punishing sanctions on Burkina, Damiba made his first televised comments since the coup, asking for help from the country's "international partners."

West African leaders on Friday decided to suspend Burkina Faso following a coup but will not impose other sanctions pending the outcome of talks with the junta, a participant at their summit said.
Conferring four days after the latest military takeover in their region, heads of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) agreed to send two missions to Ouagadougou.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.