When Raila Odinga fled Kenya dressed as a reverend

The long and complex relationship between Uganda and Kenya coughs up anecdotes that are more complicated than they appear. The geopolitical tensions fanned by tussles are more precisely rendered in light and shadow when their nuances are made to register at close range.

Israel's 1976 raid on Entebbe airport, famed for being the most daring hostage rescue mission in history, allows one to mull over the nooks and crannies of geopolitical intrigues involving the two neighbouring countries.

Operation Thunderbolt, which unfolded with a dazzling array of manoeuvres by Israeli commandos, would likely not have been as frighteningly successful as it was had Kenya pushed back against any idea of being sucked into the mission. The Israelis were able to refuel their six planes at the airport in Nairobi, including a Boeing 707 with medical facilities, after Charles Njonjo—the attorney general of Kenya at the time—‘reluctantly' hashed out a secret deal.

Fifteen years after that dramatic hostage rescue mission, despite its reluctance to wade into what can only be described as a complicated matter, Uganda found itself knee-deep in Raila Odinga's sensational escape from Kenya. The Kenyan statesman, barely a year outside jail, and left to his own devices, had been back to his old habits of advocating multiparty rule. The judgement that was set to be administered under the tightened fist of the Moi administration threatened either physical harm or worse.

Pushed to their limits

An undated media statement by Raila's wife, Ida, showed the great lengths the police in Kenya was prepared to go. The dark arts included “a bucketful of human faeces […] deposited on our backyard at night” and ominous calls that conveyed the message that the patriarch of their family “'will see fire' or ‘he will see what he had never seen before' and 'he will never see the sun again.'”

Raila was left with little choice but to go into exile. This was not a decision he made lightly.

Kenya's Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga leaves after a ceremony in the Hall of Remembrance at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem November 13, 2011. PHOTO/REUTERS

In a biography titled Raila Odinga: An Enigma in Kenyan Politics, Nigerian author Babafemi Badejo describes in breathless detail how the man fondly referred to as Baba ended up in Uganda en route to Norway.

Raila's escape from Kenya, writes Badejo, "was not uneventful." Immersing oneself in the eventful layers of the escape is akin to training attention on a Hollywood script.

Not just any script, but a Martin Scorsese special. If you thought performative displays were not pulled off with a springy flick of the wrist, think again. Raila was forced to put on a facade. Not once, but twice.

“On the night before his departure, he [Raila] moved to the residence of Clarice Ahmad Oyoo, his sister-in-law. This provided him with an opportunity to see his children before going into exile. Rosemary Odinga remembers that night. She recognised her father, despite his disguise. She remembers Raila promising never to go back into detention,” Badejo wrote.

“On the morning of his departure, Raila was collected by Father Mak' Opiyo and a White American nun. They were in their religious dresses. Raila, also dressed as a Reverend Father, sat behind them wearing sunglasses and clean-shaven. He read a newspaper as they passed through all the roadblocks. The reverend fathers and the nun were waved on at every roadblock," Badejo further disclosed.

Making a splash

The fading of afternoon into evening would see Raila check into a Catholic Station in Kisumu as Father Augustine from Machakos. By midnight, he was en route to Bondo.

The rural town, with its unblemished charm of rustic life, has won acclaim for being Raila's country home. But in October of 1991, plans were being meticulously stitched together to facilitate the escape of its favourite son across the lake into Uganda. A boat and sufficient diesel were the last things to be ticked on the to-do list.

“At Olago beach, he [Raila] boarded the boat with a single outboard engine, which was owned and driven by [the] late Hezron Orori. The lake was very rough and Hezron had to collect other passengers from his tiny home Island called Ndeda,” Badejo wrote, adding: "The passengers were Ugandans who knew the terrain fairly well on the Ugandan side. They set sail from Ndeda at about 8pm when the lake had calmed. […] The boat moved slowly, using only the moon and stars for navigation on an initially calm night.

They moved parallel to the coast at first, passing several islands on the Kenyan side. After two hours, Hezron announced that they were in Ugandan waters. Raila heaved a sigh of relief.” This, though, was a classic case of the calm before the storm.

Literally and figuratively. Literally because the thunder roared. Menacingly. The waters were still turbulent when, four hours later, they arrived at Sigulu, an island Idi Amin annexed from Kenya in 1973.

Figuratively, because Raila would go on to spend an uncomfortable two weeks in Kampala. It would be an understatement to say that he kept looking over his shoulder during his stay in the Ugandan capital.

“UNHCR [the UN refugee agency] reported Raila’s arrival to the Ugandan authorities, who informed the Kenyan authorities without Raila's knowledge. He was in his bed two days later, listening to BBC news when it was announced that a leading Kenyan wanted by the Kenyan government had escaped to Uganda,” Badejo wrote.

“The same day, Kenyan newspapers carried a government statement that reported that Raila had escaped into Uganda seeking political asylum, and that the Ugandan authorities had rejected the request and handed him over to the UNHCR.”

That, though, was only half of a story told by two neighbouring countries with, it must be stressed, a long and complex relationship. For instance, after Sigulu was annexed by Amin in 1973, Nairobi was always chomping at the bit to take out the MiG fighter jets that made their western neighbour such a formidable opponent. Even untouchable.

The sweetener that persuaded Kenya's higher-ups to give Israel the all clear to refuel the Hercules Four and five other planes in Nairobi during Operation Thunderbolt was when assurances were made by the latter. Amin’s powerful air force—on full display at Entebbe Airport—would be destroyed. And indeed it was.

Dressed to the nines

In October 1991, such was the long and complex relationship between Uganda and Kenya that while Agard Didi—then Uganda’s junior Foreign Affairs minister—made it seem like Raila was persona non grata; the picture could not have been more different.

Jim Muhwezi, then the Chief of Intelligence, had literally put his arm across Raila’s shoulder. Baba was assured, wrote Badejo, “that he would be given full protection and that the Ugandans would make it possible for him to have safe transit, as he could not stay in Uganda much longer.”

The hasty departure that Raila made was straight out of a script for a Hollywood blockbuster. Dr Stephen Chebrot, then in charge of the Local Government docket, ran point on the departure arrangements, albeit with some help from Ahmed Sayyid Farah, the Somali national who was—at the time—the UNHCR Country Representative for Uganda.

“To leave Kampala, a disguise was necessary as Raila could be abducted by the Kenyan security men in Uganda. Farah and Raila were not going to take chances. Farah got Raila a Kanzu dress with a fez and jacket like those Ugandan Muslims wear. So, he became Haji Omar, who was going to Mecca on Pilgrimage,” Badejo wrote.

“His first attempt to enter the airport through a designated entrance failed and he missed the flight. The next Sabena flight was in another four days, so Raila stayed underground. At the second attempt, he got through the security entrance and took his flight to Brussels, Belgium. When he greeted an old friend who had boarded the same flight in Nairobi, she failed to recognise him as a result of his guise,” Badejo added.

Not one known to put much stock into looking the part, Raila—who died in India this week aged 80–over the years came to adopt a white fedora hat as a sartorial signature.

In October of 1991, as he fled his native country, the option of dressing to understated effect was off the table.

He put effort into his appearance and found comfort in, firstly, wearing the garb of a Reverend Father while in Kenya and a devout Muslim while in Uganda. Tomorrow, as he is interred in the rural town of Bondo, every tribe and tongue will lift their voice as one. A great oak tree has fallen.

Who is Raila Odinga?

Raila Amolo Odinga, a Kenyan politician, died on October 15, 2025 due to illness.

Raila Odinga, Kenyan opposition leader of the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (CORD), gestures during a rally in Nairobi, Kenya June 1, 2016. PHOTO/REUTERS

He served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013. He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Langata Constituency from 1992 to 2013.

He was the leader of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party.

Odinga ran for president of Kenya five times, with none of his attempts being successful. Each time, Odinga alleged electoral fraud.

In February 2024, he annoounced his candidacy for the African Union Commission, but was defeated by Mahamooud Ali Youssouf in the February 2025 ballot.