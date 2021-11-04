Who is fighting the war in Ethiopia?

A man holds a candle during a memorial service for the victims of the Tigray conflict organized by the city administration, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 3, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Ethiopia's national military is one of the biggest standing armed forces in Africa, with an estimated 140,000 personnel.
  • Its air force has fighter jets and armed drones, which have stepped up raids over Tigray in recent weeks. 
  • Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the ENDF into Tigray after accusing its former rulers, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), of orchestrating attacks on federal army camps.

The war in northern Ethiopia is moving south, with rebel groups claiming strategic wins over government forces and threatening to advance on Addis Ababa. 

