Why there is low uptake of Covid-19 vaccine in Africa

Up to 75 and 77.5 per cent of all respondents respectively registered a negative perception towards the vaccines and the vaccination process. PHOTO | FILE

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • As of December 17, Africa CDC data shows that 8.64 percent has been fully vaccinated. Further, the continent has consumed 64 percent of the vaccine doses received so far (40.7 million of 284.1 million vaccine doses used to date).

As the Omicron variant dominates the Covid-19 news cycle, new research from the African Union’s Partnership for Evidence-based Response to Covid-19 (PERC) indicates a number of bottlenecks that have contributed to the failure to achieve higher vaccination coverage in the continent.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.